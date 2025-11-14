Bihar Election 2025: Begusarai District Constituencies Vote Count Underway- INC’s Amita Bhushan Leads, BJP Close Behind, RJD Strong in Sahebpur Kamal

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has entered a crucial phase with counting underway across all 243 constituencies, and the spotlight is firmly on Begusarai district, often described as the “Leningrad of Bihar” for its strong leftist legacy and history of political activism. Early trends from Begusarai show a tight contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jan Suraaj Party are also making their presence felt in different seats.

In the Begusarai constituency, Amita Bhushan of INC is leading with 24,342 votes, holding a margin of 1,621 over Kundan Kumar of BJP. This battle is particularly significant as Kundan Kumar had defeated Amita Bhushan in 2020, making today’s reversal one of the closest fights in the district. The Jan Suraaj Party’s Surendra Kumar Sahani and AAP’s Mira Singh remain far behind, along with several independents.

From Cheria Bariarpur, JD(U)’s Abhishek Anand is ahead by 3,144 votes over RJD’s Sushil Kumar, while Jan Suraaj’s Mritunjay Kumar trails with 7,754 votes. In Sahebpur Kamal, RJD’s Sattanand Sambuddha commands a decisive lead with 17,974 votes, ahead of LJP(RV)’s Surendra Kumar at 8,882.

The Bachhwara constituency has seen fluctuating trends, with BJP’s Surendra Mehta leading at one stage, while INC’s Shiv Prakash Garib Das also held an edge earlier. In Teghra, BJP’s Rajnish Kumar is dominating with a margin of over 7,000 votes against CPI’s Ram Ratan Singh. Meanwhile, in Matihani, RJD’s Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh is comfortably ahead of JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Singh.

The Bakhri (SC) seat shows CPI’s Suryakant Paswan leading, underlining the continued relevance of Left parties in Begusarai’s political landscape.

Overall, the Begusarai district remains a microcosm of Bihar’s larger electoral battle, with the NDA (BJP-JD(U)) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-INC) locked in fierce competition, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party attempts to carve out space as a new challenger. As counting progresses, Begusarai’s results will be closely watched for signals about the future of Nitish Kumar, the strength of the Mahagathbandhan, and the rise of new political forces in Bihar.