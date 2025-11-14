Bihar Election 2025: Nawada District Sees Tight NDA–Mahagathbandhan Contest, JD(U) and BJP Lead Key Seats

The Nawada district is emerging as one of the most closely watched regions in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, with counting trends showing a multi-cornered contest between the NDA (BJP-JD(U)), the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-INC), and the debutant Jan Suraaj Party. Known for its volatile electoral history, Nawada’s five constituencies — Nawada, Hisua, Rajauli, Warisaliganj, and Gobindpur — are reflecting the larger state-level battle where margins are thin and alliances are being tested.

In Nawada constituency, JD(U)’s Vibha Devi has taken the lead with 3,141 votes, ahead of RJD’s Kaushal Yadav (1,806), while Jan Suraaj’s Anuj Singh trails with 681. Smaller parties like BSP and AIMIM remain far behind, underscoring JD(U)’s early advantage.

In Hisua, BJP’s Anil Singh is ahead with 16,180 votes, maintaining a margin of 4,852 over INC’s Nitu Kumari (11,328). Independent candidate Dharmendra Kumar follows with 3,275, making this a direct BJP vs INC contest.

From Rajauli, Vimal Rajbanshi of LJP(RV) is leading with 16,969 votes, holding a margin of 3,012 over RJD’s Pinki Bharti, signaling a strong performance for Chirag Paswan’s party in this seat.

In Warisaliganj, early trends show Aruna Devi of BJP ahead, while Gobindpur has just begun counting, with results expected to shape the district’s overall narrative.

Statewide, the RJD is leading on 58 seats, closely followed by BJP at 57 and JD(U) at 47. The INC is ahead on 9, while Jan Suraaj Party and CPI(ML) Liberation are showing gains in 3 constituencies each. Smaller parties like HAM(S), CPI, and AIMIM are also registering leads in select seats.

