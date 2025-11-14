Nawada District Constituencies Result LIVE: NDA, MGB & Jan Suraaj in Contest

Nawada District Constituencies Result: LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Republicworld.com brings you the quickest and most reliable updates from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Stay informed with constituency-wise results, voting trends, and expert commentary from Nawada district, where the electoral contest is heating up between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Also making headlines is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party, whose debut performance could reshape Bihar’s political dynamics.

Nawada district includes 5 key constituencies: Nawada, Hisua, Rajauli, Warisaliganj, and Gobindpur. Follow this live blog for comprehensive coverage and real-time results from all six seats in Nawada.