Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
Nawada District Constituencies Result LIVE: NDA, MGB & Jan Suraaj in Contest
2025 Bihar Election Result: Live updates from Nawada District as vote counting unfolds across key constituencies, including Nawada, Hisua, Rajauli, Warisaliganj and Gobindpur. Track round-wise candidate leads, trails, and real-time trends from the Nawada district constituencies. Elections 2025.
Republicworld.com brings you the quickest and most reliable updates from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Stay informed with constituency-wise results, voting trends, and expert commentary from Nawada district, where the electoral contest is heating up between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Also making headlines is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party, whose debut performance could reshape Bihar’s political dynamics.
Nawada district includes 5 key constituencies: Nawada, Hisua, Rajauli, Warisaliganj, and Gobindpur. Follow this live blog for comprehensive coverage and real-time results from all six seats in Nawada.
14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
Gaya Election Results Live: Binita Mehta (LJP-RV) Leads from Gobindpur
Early trends from Gobindpur show Binita Mehta of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leading with 12,816 votes, holding a margin of 3,602 over Mohammed Kamran (Independent), who has 9,214 votes. Purnima Yadav of RJD trails further behind with 6,412 votes, while other candidates — Poonam Kumari (Jan Suraaj) 633, Surjeet Kumar (Ind) 538, and Mukesh Ram (SBSP) 321 — remain far behind in the count.
14 November 2025 at 10:24 IST
Nawada Election Results Live: BJP Leads in Hisua
Early trends from Hisua (Assembly Constituency 236, Bihar) show Anil Singh of BJP in the lead with 2,976 votes, while Nitu Kumari of INC trails at 1,902 votes. Independent Dharmendra Kumar follows with 618 votes, and the rest of the candidates — from Jan Suraaj, BSP, RLJP, SBSP, and others — are far behind with under 200 votes each.
14 November 2025 at 10:03 IST
Nawada Election Results Live: Vibha Devi Leads
In Nawada, JD(U)’s Vibha Devi is leading with 3,141 votes, holding a margin of 1,335 over RJD’s Kaushal Yadav, who has secured 1,806. The Jan Suraaj Party’s Anuj Singh follows with 681 votes, while independents and smaller parties, including BSP, AIMIM, and others, remain far behind with under 300 votes each, reflecting JD(U)’s early advantage in the constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:35 IST
Nawada Election Results Live
Aruna Devi (BJP) leading in Warisaliganj
14 November 2025 at 09:15 IST
Nawada Election Results Live
Latest trends from Bihar show Rashtriya Janata Dal leading with 58 seats, followed closely by Bharatiya Janata Party at 57 and Janata Dal (United) at 47. The Indian National Congress is ahead on 9 seats, while Jan Suraaj Party and CPI(ML) Liberation have 3 each. Smaller parties including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Communist Party of India, and AIMIM are leading on 1–2 seats each.
14 November 2025 at 08:58 IST
Nawada Election Results Live
14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST
Nawada Election Results Live
Vote counting has started in Bihar’s Nawada, where early trends place JD(U)’s Vibha Devi in the lead.
14 November 2025 at 08:26 IST
Nawada Election Results Live
The NDA is currently leading on 21 seats, while the MGB has taken the lead on 10. JSP is ahead in 3 constituencies, and others are leading in 2
14 November 2025 at 08:19 IST
Nawada Election Result Live:
14 November 2025 at 08:10 IST
Nawada Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Gobindpur constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:10 IST
Nawada Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Warisaliganj constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:10 IST
Nawada Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Rajauli constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:10 IST
Nawada Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Hisua constituency begins.
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:04 IST