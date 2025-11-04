Bihar Elections: FIR Filed Against Union Minister Lalan Singh Over Controversial Remarks During Poll Campaign

An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh (Rajiv Ranjan Singh) at Mokama police station in Bihar after a video of him making remarks against the opposition during an election campaign in Bihar surfaced on social media.

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act for alleged violations of the poll code.

In a post on X, the Patna district administration said, "The video footage of the video surveillance team was examined by the Patna District Administration. Following the investigation, in this case, an FIR has been registered against Shri Lalan Singh alias Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Citizen Security Code and the Representation of the People Act."

What Were Lalan Singh's Remarks?

In the video that surfaced online, Lalan Singh is heard asking JD(U) workers to stop opposition leaders from leaving their homes on the day of voting.

"There are a few leaders don’t let them step out of their homes on polling day. Keep them inside. “If they make a fuss, take them to vote and then send them home to rest," Singh was heard saying in the video.

He made the remarks while campaigning for JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in Mokama.

Anant Singh was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav.

Yadav was killed on October 30 following a clash between supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

RJD Urges ECI Action

Sharing a video of a Union Minister on 'X', the RJD accused him of attempting to intimidate voters in the Mokama assembly constituency on Tuesday.

"Union Minister Lalan Singh, while bulldozing the Election Commission's authority, is saying that the poor should not be allowed to leave their homes on the day of voting! They should be locked inside, and if someone pleads too much, then take them along and make them vote. Where is the dead Election Commission?," RJD wrote on 'X'.

RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti posted the video on X and asked the ECI, “Will you wake up and verify the authenticity of this video showing such strongman behavior?”

