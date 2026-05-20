Bihar Horror: Man Allegedly Offers Severed Genitals at Shiva Temple After Fight With Wife, Condition Critical

A horrifying incident from Bihar’s Sasaram has shocked residents after a 25-year-old man allegedly mutilated himself inside a Shiva temple and attempted to offer his severed genitals following a bitter fight with his wife. The man, who reportedly suffered massive blood loss and deep neck injuries during the act, is now battling for life at a hospital in Varanasi after doctors declared his condition critical.

The disturbing episode unfolded late at night in Kusdihra village of Sasaram district. According to media reports, tensions between the man and his wife had been escalating for days, allegedly over repeated domestic disputes and pressure related to physical relations.

Around 10 pm, the man reportedly walked alone to a nearby Shiva temple carrying a sharp weapon. In an extreme act allegedly driven by emotional distress, he is said to have severed his genitals inside the temple premises as an “offering” before attempting to injure other parts of his body as well.

Villagers who noticed him lying in a pool of blood immediately alerted his family and rushed him to a nearby health centre. Due to the severity of the injuries, doctors later referred him to a hospital in Varanasi for advanced treatment.

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Doctors treating him said the injuries were extremely serious, involving deep wounds to both the genital area and neck. Civil Surgeon Dr. Maniraj Ranjan reportedly stated that the injuries suggested complete severance and pointed toward severe psychological distress.

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, no formal police complaint had been filed till early May 2026. Authorities have so far not confirmed any criminal investigation.

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