‘Truth Being Hidden’: Army Veterans Rally Behind Twisha Sharma Family, Allege Massive Cover-Up & Delays

Bhopal: The family of late model and actor Twisha Sharma held a press conference in Bhopal where they made harrowing allegations of a state-sponsored cover-up, procedural sabotage, and active administrative delays designed to protect an influential family.

Flanked by military veterans who have officially stepped in to take charge of the justice campaign, Twisha’s grieving parents and her brother, Major Harshit, a serving Army officer, revealed that they are refusing to conduct her final rites until a second post-mortem is conducted to uncover the hidden truth behind her tragic demise.

“System Protecting Samarth’s Family”

Twisha’s family and supporting military veterans openly accused the Bhopal police and civil administration of deliberately delaying to allow the primary accused, Twisha's husband Samarth Singh, to abscond.

"What is happening to the law and order in this case is appalling," veterans stated during the briefing. "The police and civil administration are creating delays, so we want to take charge now. The truth is being hidden, and the system is actively protecting Samarth’s family."

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The family raised questions regarding procedural lapses by the police, demanding to know why immediate action was not taken. "Ask the in-laws, where is Samarth Singh? Why is their son absconding? Why are the police not looking for him?" the family demanded.

Major Harshit Reveals Video Evidence

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit, detailed the absolute lack of safety even within judicial complexes. He revealed that unidentified individuals were sent inside the court premises to actively threaten his grieving family for pursuing the case.

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Major Harshit also brought critical timeline discrepancies to light, pointing to CCTV footage involving Twisha's mother-in-law, Giri Bala. He revealed that the very first call to the police regarding the incident was made by Twisha's family, not her in-laws.

"The video shows the mother-in-law walking calmly," Major Harshit stated. “The video shows Giri Bala walking very calmly. She had no time to call the cops?”

Responding to attempts by the in-laws to frame Twisha as mentally unstable, her family reacted with fierce outrage. “She was a model, an actor, and she was highly ambitious. How can you call her psychotic? Whoever is trying to frame our daughter will receive a fitting reply in court.”

Body Retained for 2nd Post-Mortem; Final Rites Halted

The standoff between the family and the administration has culminated in the painful decision to delay Twisha's funeral. While the mother-in-law is reportedly pressuring the family to expedite the cremation, Twisha’s parents are refusing to back down until a secondary, independent medical evaluation is completed.

"We want the last rites to happen, but only after the second post-mortem," Major Harshit asserted. “We have not gotten a chance to even do her final rites, and this is incredibly painful. But her body is hiding a lot of truths.”

Recognising the family's isolation and the mistreatment of an Army officer's parents, military veterans have mobilised to transform a private tragedy into a public movement for structural accountability.