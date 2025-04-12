Bihar Horror: Man Uses Bamboo Stick to Beat Wife To Death in Front Of Kids

Muzaffarpur: A man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur beat his 35-year-old wife to death by hitting her with a bamboo stick, in front of their kids because she asked him to earn money to support the family.

An incident of man killing his wife has been reported in the Jhinga village of the Motipur Police Station area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The accused, Kalimullah Alam, used a bamboo stick to beat his 35-year-old wife Mehrunnisa till she died. This horror unfolded in front of the couple's two kids.

Speaking about the heartbreaking incident, the mother of the deceased said that her son-in-law used to beat the victim very often and her only fault was to ask him to earn money to support his family and ensure a bright future for their kids.

The accused was actually the victim's brother-in-law and the two had married each other after the victim's husband had died ten years ago. The accused has been on the run after committing the crime and the cops are looking for him. The investigation in the case has begun and the victim's body has also been sent for postmortem, to SKMCH.

