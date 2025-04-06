Rajasthan Man Murders Wife In Front of Twins, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment After Kids Testify Against Him

Jaipur: A man in Rajasthan's Sikar city has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he strangled his wife to death under the influence of alcohol, in front of his twin sons.

The children who saw the crime happen in front of their eyes, later testified against their father and getting him punished for what he had done.

Rajasthan Horror: Man Kills Wife In Front Of His Twin Sons in Sikar

In August 2022, accused Karamveer, who was a private school teacher and used to regularly beat his wife from four months after marriage and used to ask for money from his in-laws, strangled her with a plastic pipe in an intoxicated state. He then hung her body on a noose.

The accused also tried to mislead the court by cooking up a story that a fight broke out between them after his wife, Sanju hid his mobile and he went out later; on returning, he allegedly found her hanging. But since the crime was committed in front of his twin sons, he could not get away with this false narrative.

Children Testify Against Father for Murdering Their Mother, Get Him Life Imprisonment

While the accused made several efforts to get away with the crime, his children testified against him and told the court that he used to beat his wife very often and that night, he had locked her in a room and attacked her with a rope and kicks - they saw all that through the window.

On the basis of the testimony of the accused's eight-year-old twin sons, Judge Mahendra Pratap Beniwal of the District and Sessions Court (ADJ Court-1) sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on him and under Section 498(A), three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 was additionally imposed.