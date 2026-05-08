Bihar Horror: Over 250 Children Taken Ill After ‘Baby Snake’ Found in Mid-Day Meal

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, more than 250 children fell ill after consuming a midday meal at a government school in Bihar’s Saharsa district, with claims emerging that a “baby snake” was found in the food served to students.

The incident took place at Middle School Baluaha in the Mahishi block, triggering panic among parents and local authorities as several students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and fever soon after eating the meal and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Family members of students alleged that a baby snake was found in the container in which cooked pulses had been stored.

One parent also alleges negligence on the part of the hospital staff while speaking about the condition of the affected students.

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“My son and my nephew also fell ill. One child is in Class 8, another in Class 7. They are receiving medicines, though doctors here have been negligent,” the parent said.

Sources claimed that out of around 545 students present at the school, nearly 200 had already consumed the meal before the alleged contamination was noticed. Soon after, many students reportedly began feeling unwell.

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District Administration Orders Probe

Saharsa District Magistrate Deepesh Kumar confirmed that authorities received information about multiple students falling ill after consuming the school meal.

The district magistrate further stated that doctors had informed the administration that the condition of the children had improved and there was no need to panic.

Amid allegations that a snake was found in the food, officials said samples from the meal had also been collected for laboratory testing.