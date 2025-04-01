Bihar Horror: Woman Beaten, Gangraped in Front of Husband for Resisting Robbery

Nalanda: A woman in Bihar's Nalanda was on a bike with her husband when robbers intercepted them and started to loot them; when the woman tried to resist the robbery, she was beaten up by two men and then gangraped on the road, in front of her husband.

Woman Beaten, Gangraped by Robbers in Front of Husband

The incident was reported near Vishnupur village of Islampur Police Station area when a couple were returning home from a relative's house in Ekangarasrai, in the evening on their bike. Two men stopped their bike, surrounded them and began to rob the woman of her jewellery and the cash that they had.

The victim, while narrating her ordeal said that when she tried to resist the robbery and protest, the woman was beaten up along with her husband. The criminals did not stop there and after looting and beating the woman, they snatched her mangalsutra, dragged her on the road and then gangraped her in front of her husband.

Bihar Horror: Villagers Jump In To Help Woman Being Gangraped on Road

When the criminals began to physically and sexually assault the woman, she cried loudly and raised alarm along with her husband, resulting in the local villagers gathering to help. The locals then caught hold of one of the criminals and beat him up before getting him arrested; however, the other accused fled and is still on the run. The one who has been arrested has been identified as Kaushalendra Kumara alias Sunny.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police and SHO had reached the site of incident and had sent the injured couple to the hospital. An investigation is underway after a case was registered and the police is conducting raids to nab the second criminal who has been identified.