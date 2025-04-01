MP Man Makes Sister-in-Law's Video While Taking Bath, Blackmails And Rapes Her for 7 Years

Updated April 1st 2025, 11:23 IST
Tikamgarh: A man in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh, recorded a video of his sister-in-law, while she was taking a bath and then used that video to blackmail and rape her, for a long period of seven years. The victim finally filed a complaint with the police, and acting on it, the accused has been arrested.
A man living in a village near Tikamgarh city of Madhya Pradesh made a video of his minor sister-in-law, while she was taking a bath. The victim, while filing a complaint against her brother-in-law, said that she was visiting her sister in 2018 and was a minor at that time; her brother-in-law recorded her while she was taking a bath and then blackmailed her, to have a sexual relationship with him or he would show that video to everyone.
For years together, the man threatened and blackmailed his sister-in-law to leak the video and raped her for seven years. The victim further accused her brother-in-law of blackmailing and raping her, even after she got married. Eventually, he also began to demand money.
Frustrated, she decided to tell everything to her husband who immediately took her to the police station and lodged a complaint against the brother-in-law. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been imposed against the accused and he has also been arrested. An investigation in the case is currently underway.
