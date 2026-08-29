Bihar Is Not An Insult, Kashmir Not Punchline: Kashmiri Pandit Body Calls Out Samay Raina-Sharon Verma Banter

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum on Saturday scathingly criticised comedians Samay Raina and Sharon Verma over their banter regarding the Bihari and Kashmiri communities, declaring that the displacement and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits cannot be reduced to a convenient joke or treated as a punchline for humour.

In an official statement, the chairman of the forum, Satish Mahaldar, asserted that the comedians cannot turn the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits into a matter of entertainment.

The Chairman further rejected alleged attempts to stoke hostility between Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, or between Kashmiris and Biharis, through the controversy. He emphasised that no community should be defined by the words of a few individuals, adding that Kashmir's history is complex and its future must be built on truth, reconciliation, justice, and mutual dignity.

"We believe that comedy must have freedom, but freedom must also carry responsibility. Bihar is not an insult. Kashmir is not a punchline. And the displacement and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits cannot be reduced to a convenient joke, social-media clip or publicity moment. For more than three decades, Kashmiri Pandits have lived with the consequences of displacement, separation from ancestral homes and the loss of a sense of belonging. Even Samay Raina has publicly spoken about his family's experience of displacement and the trauma associated with leaving Kashmir. That is precisely why the present controversy deserves a mature response. We are not asking for censorship. We are asking for sensitivity," said Mahaldar.

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"We also reject attempts to turn this controversy into hostility between Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, or between Kashmiris and Biharis. No entire community should be judged by the words of an individual. Kashmir's history is complicated, and its future must be built on truth, reconciliation, justice and mutual dignity," added Mahaldar.

Mahaldar's remarks came after comedian Samay Raina once again found himself in the middle of a controversy following banter with fellow comedian Sharon Verma on Season 2 of 'India's Got Latent'.

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In the episode, Verma, who hails from Bihar, and Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit, were seen roasting each other over their places of origin. During the exchange, Raina took a dig at Verma's Bihari roots and stereotypes around migration for work, to which the latter responded by joking about his Kashmiri identity and "getting stoned." She also quipped that she had "atleast left her state by choice."

The exchange has drawn sharp criticism from several political leaders of the country.

Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Singh Malik also condemned the remarks, asserting that comedians should remain mindful of people's sentiments.