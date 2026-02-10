'Bihar Ka Buddha Ladka...': RJD Hits Back At Nitish Kumar Over 'Ye Ladki' Remark For Rabri Devi

Patna: As Nitish Kumar's 'ye ladki' remark for former Chief Minister Rabri Devi intensified in the Bihar Council, the Rashtriya Janata Jal (RJD) hit back at the Chief Minister calling him an “old man” and a “loafer”.

"The old man from Bihar who holds a constitutional position and makes obscene remarks about women is a loafer," the RJD posted on X.

In another post, the RJD said called Kumar “mad” and suggested that he should vacate his seat.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya targeted Kumar over the issue saying that the latter has crossed the limits of “parliamentary linguistic decency.”

"Honourable Chief Minister ji has now made it a habit to "cross the limits of parliamentary linguistic decency"... On dozens of occasions, the Chief Minister has used indecent language in the House as well as on public platforms, especially with reference to women," Acharya posted on X.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also called him a “dementia” and “Alzheimer's” patient, saying that his statements in the Assembly is reflective of his “narrow, negative, and fault-finding mindset” toward women, which has in turn led to increase in crimes against women in the state.

The Bihar Assembly witnesses stormy scenes on Tuesday and the Speaker had to call in the marshals to throw out the protesting Opposition members from the House, after repeated attempts to stop them from disrupting the Question Hour and the proceedings, did not yeild any result, as they continued shouting slogans.

The ‘Ye Ladki’ Reference

The Bihar Legislative Council witnessed sharp exchanges on Monday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the heat of the moment, referred to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi as “Ye Ladki (girl).” The fallout of the derogatory remark disrupted the proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Council. RJD women members, led by Rabri Devi, raised slogans against the Nitish Kumar government over law-and-order issues in the state.

Following this, Nitish Kumar lost his temper and said, “When these people were in power earlier, did they do any work? This is all useless and nonsense.”