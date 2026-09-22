Bihar: Main Accused in Jamui's Minor Girl Harassment Case Shot in the Leg During Police Encounter

Jamui: The main accused in the alleged harassment of a minor girl and her male companion in Bihar's Jamui was shot in the leg during a police encounter in the Town Police Station area on Tuesday, according to police sources. The action came after a video purportedly showing a minor girl and her male companion being harassed and molested by a group of youths in Jamui went viral on social media.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said strict action would be taken against all those involved in the incident and that a case had been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Addressing a press conference, Chaudhary thanked the media for bringing attention to the incident and said the government would ensure strict punishment for those found guilty. He said the strictest action would be taken against those who made the video, circulated it and were involved in the alleged incident.

Chaudhary said all the accused involved in the incident were being identified and assured that strict action would be taken against them. When asked about reports of an encounter involving the main accused, Nandan Yadav, Chaudhary said he did not have any information about the matter at present.

Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar said the state police had acted quickly and none of the accused in the case will be spared. "It is very tragic. It is a shameful incident, and no matter how much it is condemned, it is not enough. Those who were involved in this incident were arrested yesterday, and the police are taking strict action against those who are guilty. Those who commit such acts will not be spared; the strictest action will be taken against them... The government is working to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he said.

Advertisement

Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, Ashwamedh Devi said, “The administration is doing its work... FIR has been lodged against 120 people including the one who released the video. 2 arrests have been made and more arrests are being made. Our government will not spare those involved in this case.”

Earlier in the day, ADG (Law and Order) KS Anupam said the incident took place on September 19 and that police had recorded the girl's statement before making arrests. "On the 19th, a minor girl had gone to take photographs with her friend in Jamui. At that time, some minor students and youths arrived there and molested the girl. Upon receiving the information, the police visited the girl's home and recorded her statement.

Advertisement