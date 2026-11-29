New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the global recognition received by the Bihar Museum in Patna, stating that it had been ranked ninth among the world's 100 best museums and secured the top position in Asia, while addressing the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister noted that the Bihar Museum had been ranked ahead of internationally renowned institutions such as the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. “Patna-based 'Bihar Museum' has been ranked 9th among the world's 100 best museums. On this list, 'Bihar Museum' ranks first in all of Asia. You must have heard about Paris's Louvre Museum. New York's 'The Met' museum is also world-famous. Bihar Museum ranks ahead of both of them on this list,” he said.

PM Modi also drew attention to the Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Museum in Gujarat, describing it as a unique institution that offers visitors an opportunity to explore the region's rich historical and archaeological heritage. He said several artefacts belonging to different historical periods were discovered during archaeological excavations in Vadnagar. The museum has been built at the same site where the excavations were carried out.

"There is also a unique museum in Gujarat's Vadnagar. Its name is Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Museum. During archaeological excavations in Vadnagar, numerous artefacts belonging to different periods of history were discovered. The place where these excavations took place—this museum has been built at the same place,” he said.

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The Prime Minister said a special pathway had been created at the museum, allowing visitors to view excavations several metres below ground level. “A special pathway has been created here, where you can view excavations carried out several metres below ground level,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said drug and substance abuse had emerged as a major challenge to the dreams of the country’s youth, highlighting the growing participation of society in the fight against drug abuse. In the 140th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the ‘Drug-Free Youth Campaign’ (Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan) is underway across the country.

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