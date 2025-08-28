Bihar on High Alert: Police Track 3 Pakistani Jaish Terrorists Who Entered India via Nepal Border

Patna: The intelligence agencies have warned that three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have infiltrated Bihar through the Nepal border. The Bihar Police has immediately issued a statewide high alert.

The terrorists have been identified as Hasnain Ali (Rawalpindi), Adil Hussain (Umerkot), and Mohammad Usman (Bahawalpur). Officials confirmed that the trio arrived in Kathmandu in mid-August before crossing into Bihar last week.

Border Districts on High Alert

The Bihar Police Headquarters has circulated the photographs and passport details of the suspected terrorists across all border districts. Special instructions have been issued to increase surveillance, intensify patrolling, and activate local intelligence networks.

The district Intelligence Units have been asked to remain on high alert and verify movements of any suspicious individuals.

Seemanchal, Indo-Nepal Border Under Watch

Bihar shares a 729-km open border with Nepal and seven districts, including Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, East and West Champaran, fall directly along this vulnerable border region.

In May, following Operation Sindoor and ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, police had already intensified patrolling along the Indo-Nepal border. This fresh alert has further tightened vigilance in these sensitive zones.

Bihar In Election Mood

The state authorities are on edge as high-profile leaders are scheduled to visit Bihar in the coming weeks and months ahead of the assembly elections.