Bihar Policing Crisis Exposed? Viral Videos Before Encounter Of Bharat Tiwari In Bhojpur Sparks Massive Controversey

Patna: The encounter of a man named Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bhojpur district has shook Bihar, triggering a massive controversy over the apparent policing crisis in the state. The case centers around a viral Facebook Live video showing Tiwari apparently surrendering, in spite of which police allegedly hit him with four-five bullets, killing him in an "encounter".

Cops Suspended

Four police officers, including Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Malakar, were suspended with immediate effect following the encounter of Bhushan Tiwari.

“The suspended officers were faulted for negligence and failure to act decisively when the accused displayed a weapon,” an official said. The suspension was related to the lack of operation alertness showed by the cops in an episode with Tiwari a day before his encounter.

What Happened A Day Before Encounter?

On June 16, a viral video showed Bharat Tiwari brandishing a pistol and pointing the firearm at police officers at his home. The police had reached his house upon receiving information of Tiwari allegedly brandishing weapons in public.

Advertisement

In a statement, police claimed that when they reached his home, they found that Tiwari was “mentally unstable”.

The police claimed that they were now preparing to send him to a mental hospital.

Advertisement

The police returned to his village the next day. Thereafter, Tiwari moved to an open filed and went live on Facebook, following which the apparent surrender and encounter episode took place.

Did He Surrender? The Facebook Livestream

Bharat Tiwari started a livestream on Facebook when police approached him on June 17. In the video, he was seen throwing his pistol towards the police, categorically surrendering.

He was heard saying, “Chaliyae, hathiyaar rakh diya jaata hai. Bharosa kijiyae…Lijiyae…Fek de? (Come on, let me surrender my gun. Trust me. Shall I throw it towards you?)"

He was then seen throwing the gun towards the police, telling his viewers, “Hathiyaar inko de diya gaya hai. (I have given them my gun).”

Bharat Tiwari's death triggered massive protests and blockades by locals in Bihar.

CM Samrat Choudhary Orders Inquiry

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has ordered a judiciary inquiry in the case.

In a post on X, the CM wrote, “It has been decided to conduct a judicial inquiry by a retired High Court judge for an independent and impartial investigation of the police encounter that took place on 17.06.2026 in Bilaoti village under the Shahpur police station area of Bhojpur district.”

He stated that the objective of the judicial inquiry is to ensure a thorough investigation of all aspects of the incident with complete impartiality and transparency.

Criminal Or Activist? Who Was Bharat Tiwari?

Several videos are going viral on social media showing Bharat Tiwari brandishing firearms. As mentioned above, a video showed him pointing a pistol at police officers. Another video also showed him firing at the officers, however, his bullets were not seeing hitting anyone.

According to police, when STF and local officers attempted to apprehend him during an operation in Bilauti village, he opened fire, forcing them to retaliate in self-defense.