Bihar Poll Updates: NDA, Mahagatbandhan Leaders Race to Seal Seat-Sharing Deals as EC Readies a Massive Force of 8.5 Officials for Upcoming Assembly Election

Leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan continued their talks on Thursday to finalise their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) deployed around 8.5 lakh election officials to ensure the smooth and orderly progress of the various phases of the elections.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced that within 20 days of the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, it will pass a law that will ensure a government job for every household in Bihar.



Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan met Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai in Delhi on Thursday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rai struck an optimistic note, stating, "Everything is positive."



Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi shared a cryptic post on X, seemingly expressing his disappointment with NDA seat-sharing talks.

"Ho nyaay agar to aadha do, yadi usme bhi koi baadha ho, to de do kewal 15 gram, rakho apni dharti tamaam, HAM wahi khushi se khayenge, parijan pe asi na uthayenge," the post read.

However, Manji told ANI, "We have no dispute with any party. We're demanding enough seats to be recognised in the Bihar Assembly. We want our party to be recognised. This is our main demand."



Meanwhile, in Mahagathbandhan, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that the seat-sharing arrangement within the opposition's Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be finalised soon.

"Our coordination committee is holding continuous meetings, and I hope all the seat-sharing will be finalised between today and tomorrow. The exact seat-sharing will be finalised," Anwar told ANI.

Commenting on the ruling NDA's leadership, Anwar said there appeared to be confusion as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had not been declared the alliance's chief ministerial face, despite several visits to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The NDA and the Prime Minister have not yet declared Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The Prime Minister has visited Bihar several times, but even in Nitish Kumar's presence, he did not confirm that Nitish Kumar will be our CM candidate. Therefore, there is confusion," he said.



To ensure the smooth and orderly progress of the various phases of elections in Bihar, around 8.5 lakh election officials have been deployed, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a press note on Thursday.

The ECI informed that the election machinery, including 90,712 BLOs and 243 EROs, is available for the voters on a phone call and through the Book-a-call to BLO facility on the ECINet App. Call centre number +91 (STD Code) 1950 is also available for registering any complaint/query at the DEO/RO level.

All the personnel deployed shall be deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.



In a first, one General Observer has been deployed for each of the 243 Constituencies in Bihar to function as the eyes and ears of the Commission. In addition, 38 Police Observers and 67 Expenditure Observers have also been deployed. The Observers will station in their respective Constituencies and meet political parties/candidates on a regular basis to address their concerns, said the ECI.



Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav announced that within 20 months, no family in Bihar will be left without a government job.

"We are announcing today that in every family in Bihar where no one currently holds a government job, a new legislation will be enacted to ensure employment. Within 20 days of forming the government, this law will be passed, and within 20 months, every family without a government job will have at least one member employed in government service. Tejashwi will ensure that no household in Bihar is left without a government job," Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Patna.



Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party has released its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election on Thursday.