Bihar Polls Will Be The 'Mother Of All Elections': CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: With the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections looming, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday called the contest the “mother of all elections”, emphasising the high stakes and the institutional confidence in delivering a fair and transparent poll.

Addressing the media after reviewing final poll preparations, Kumar said the Election Commission is leaving no stone unturned to ensure seamless execution. The remarks come amid widespread political anticipation and intensive scrutiny over the electoral roll revision and poll logistics.

“This will be the most significant election in Bihar’s history — one that will test our entire election machinery,” he said, adding that both administrative readiness and voter confidence must go hand in hand.

Roll Revision: A Critical Backdrop

The EC recently completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar — the first such major overhaul in 22 years. Kumar has defended the timing and necessity of SIR, rejecting claims that conducting it close to polls is improper.

As the electoral machinery kicks into high gear, the EC also flagged that 100% web-casting, tighter polling station voter limits and improved identity mechanisms will be part of the reforms for this election.

Challenges and Expectations

Observers say the “mother of all elections” label signals how the EC views this poll — a test of institutional strength amid political pressure. The Bihar contest is expected to be a direct face-off between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, with both sides already engaging in strategic mobilisation.