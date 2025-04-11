Bihar Rains: Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms Wreak Havoc Across State, 58 Killed in 24 Hours; More Rain Predicted

Patna: As many as 58 people were killed within 24 hours across Bihar after the state was gripped by a wave of extreme weather on Thursday, with heavy rain, fierce winds, hailstorms, and lightning causing widespread destruction. The abrupt and violent weather has triggered panic and devastation across multiple districts, with property, crops, and livestock severely affected.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased’s next of kin. Relief measures are being implemented at a fast pace, with 42 disaster response teams deployed across affected regions to assist with clearing operations and damage assessments.

Nalanda Reports Highest Death Toll

Among the worst-hit regions was Nalanda district, where 22 deaths were confirmed. District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar stated that 21 people died due to thunderstorms, while one person succumbed to a lightning strike. Authorities are working around the clock to restore normalcy, with efforts underway to clear roads and restore electricity. Over 350 electric poles and 15 transformers were damaged.

"A total of 22 people have died; of these, 21 died due to a thunderstorm while one died due to lightning. CM has given directions for compensation to all the bereaved; the directions are being followed...Five livestock also died - 3 buffalo and 2 cows. So, the losses are also being assessed and process of providing compensation is being undertaken...The injured are being provided medical treatment...All uprooted trees are being cleared on war footing. Almost all of our main routes are cleared. Electricity supply was also hit, more than 350 poles fell and over 15 transformers suffered losses. The department has formed 42 teams and they have run a drive. We hope everything will be cleared by the morning," Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said.

Fatalities Across Multiple Districts

Apart from Nalanda, fatalities have also been reported from Bhojpur (5 deaths), Gaya (3 deaths), and several other districts, including Patna, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Munger, Begusarai, and Gopalganj. In total, 35 people were killed by lightning and falling trees or collapsing walls.

Several areas witnessed sudden, intense rain accompanied by gusty winds, particularly in Supaul, where visibility and movement were significantly affected.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert (indicating preparedness) for several districts, including Darbhanga, East Champaran, West Champaran, Patna, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, and Nalanda. Heavy rainfall is expected to persist through Friday and Saturday, with thunderstorms and wind speeds between 40–50 kmph likely in several regions.