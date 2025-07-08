Bihar Shocker: Five Family Members Burnt Alive in Purnea Over Suspected Black Magic; Three Arrested

In a horrific incident, five members of a family were burnt alive, allegedly over accusations of practicing black magic, in a village in Bihar's Purnea district.

The incident occurred on the night of July 6 in the Mufassil Police Station area. The charred bodies of the victims were later recovered.

Three arrests have been made so far in connection with the case. A tractor and its owner have been identified as the accused, according to official sources.

Confirming the incident, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, SDPO Sadar Purnea, stated, "Sonu Kumar (16) informed the police that members of the Oraon community attacked his family, accusing them of black magic, and burned them alive at night. During the investigation, when we reached the village, we received reports of five missing persons—Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi, and Kakto. Their charred bodies were later recovered. Three people have been arrested. It is being said that the child of one Ramdev Oraon died three days earlier, and the deceased were suspected of practicing black magic, which led to their murder."

Post-mortem examinations have been conducted, and the last rites of the victims have also been performed.

What Led To The Killing?

Expressing shock over the barbarity of the incident and elaborating further, Purnea DIG Pramod Kumar Mandal said, "This is a ghastly incident. It is hard to believe something like this could happen in the 21st century. A child in the family of Ramdev Mahto was ill. The accused allegedly forced the victims to heal the child. When the child did not recover, they killed all five on the spot. In the morning, their bodies were packed in a sack, transported on a tractor, and dumped in a water body. Two main accused and the tractor owner have been arrested, and the tractor has been seized. We are conducting special raids and hope to apprehend all those involved soon. Around 40–50 people were present at the scene. We have an eyewitness, a child from the bereaved family, whose statement has been recorded. Strict action will be taken."

BJP MLA from Purnea, Vijay Khemka, visited the bereaved family and assured them of justice. "The entire village is terrified and has fled the tola (hamlet). Everyone involved in this heinous act will be arrested and sent to jail. The conspirators will not be spared," he said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, and efforts are underway to track down all the accused.

Purnea District Magistrate Anshul Kumar stated, "A case has been registered against approximately 23 named individuals. An FIR has also been filed against 150–200 unidentified persons. Three individuals, including one minor, have been taken into custody."

Bihar Minister Leshi Singh said that the police administration is actively monitoring the situation.