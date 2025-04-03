Bihar Shocker: Father Rejects Marriage Proposal for Minor Daughter, Family Kidnaps Her on Gunpoint for 'Jabariya Shaadi'

Morena: A minor girl in Bihar's Hingonakhurd village was abducted by her suitor's family on gunpoint for ‘jabariya shaadi', after her father rejected the marriage proposal. A case has been registered and the accused and the minor are being searched.

Bihar Shocker: Girl Abducted by Suitor's Family After Father Rejects Proposal

According to reports, Ramadhar Gurjar, a resident of Nagar Walon Ka Pura, had met Devendra, the son of Lakhan from Camera village, as a potential suitor for his minor daughter. However, Ramadhar disapproved of Devendra, who was about 25 years old and much older than his daughter, who was still a minor. This age difference led him to reject the boy. It is said that a few years ago, Ramadhar had initially considered the idea of an engagement after meeting Devendra, but now he refused.

Minor Girl Kidnapped on Gunpoint for ‘Jabariya Shaadi’, Case Registered and Accused-Victim On the Run

In response to the rejection, Lakhan Gurjar grew angry and at around 12:30 AM on Tuesday, arrived at Ramadhar’s house with his four sons- Japan Gurjar, Shivraj Gurjar, Bhupendra aka Tiger Gurjar, and Devendra alias Nehne Gurjar. Upon reaching the house, they entered and forcefully abducted Ramadhar's minor daughter on gunpoint for ‘Jabariya Shaadi’, which is very common in Bihar.

When the minor girl screamed and relatives tried to stop the abduction, the accused fired in the air and took the minor girl away. A vase has been registered in the Civil Lines Police Station and according to Deepali Chandoria, CSP Morena, an investigation has been launched and the accused and the minor are being searched for.