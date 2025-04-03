Bihar Shocker: Father Rejects Marriage Proposal for Minor Daughter, Family Kidnaps Her on Gunpoint for 'Jabariya Shaadi'

Updated April 3rd 2025, 15:09 IST
Morena: A minor girl in Bihar's Hingonakhurd village was abducted by her suitor's family on gunpoint for ‘jabariya shaadi', after her father rejected the marriage proposal. A case has been registered and the accused and the minor are being searched.
According to reports, Ramadhar Gurjar, a resident of Nagar Walon Ka Pura, had met Devendra, the son of Lakhan from Camera village, as a potential suitor for his minor daughter. However, Ramadhar disapproved of Devendra, who was about 25 years old and much older than his daughter, who was still a minor. This age difference led him to reject the boy. It is said that a few years ago, Ramadhar had initially considered the idea of an engagement after meeting Devendra, but now he refused.
In response to the rejection, Lakhan Gurjar grew angry and at around 12:30 AM on Tuesday, arrived at Ramadhar’s house with his four sons- Japan Gurjar, Shivraj Gurjar, Bhupendra aka Tiger Gurjar, and Devendra alias Nehne Gurjar. Upon reaching the house, they entered and forcefully abducted Ramadhar's minor daughter on gunpoint for ‘Jabariya Shaadi’, which is very common in Bihar.
When the minor girl screamed and relatives tried to stop the abduction, the accused fired in the air and took the minor girl away. A vase has been registered in the Civil Lines Police Station and according to Deepali Chandoria, CSP Morena, an investigation has been launched and the accused and the minor are being searched for.
In another news, a woman who was returning home from a relative's house along with her husband, was intercepted by robbers who not only robbed the couple of their cash and jewellery, but also gangraped the woman in front of her husband.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 3rd 2025, 15:09 IST