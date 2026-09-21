Bihar: Woman Alleges Husband Beaten to Death in Nalanda Over Rs 1,000 Debt Dispute

Nalanda: A man was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar's Nalanda district following a dispute over an outstanding payment of Rs 1,000, with the deceased's wife alleging that the couple were abducted from their home, tied to a tree and subjected to electric shocks.

The wife of the deceased, Surendra Manjhi, identified as Nauleja Devi, alleged that she and her husband were taken from their house and assaulted. Speaking about the incident, she claimed that the accused also gave them electric shocks inside a house.

"We were picked up from our house and then we were both tied to a tree. We were beaten up. We were also given electric shocks inside a house. We had borrowed some money and were supposed to return the remaining Rs 1,000. When they started beating us up, we returned the Rs 1,000. Still, they killed him before my eyes. I escaped through a window," Nauleja Devi alleged.

She further alleged that she and her husband worked at a brick kiln and named Mukesh Yadav, Manish, Dilkhush and her cousin Mauli Devi as those responsible for the incident.

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According to a report, Surendra Manjhi had allegedly taken Rs 4.5 lakh from a contractor, Mukesh Yadav, and the killing was linked to a dispute over repayment. The report said police recovered the deceased's body from a grave after the incident.

A separate report also cited the allegations surrounding the case, saying the couple had allegedly been called on the pretext of work on September 14 and subsequently taken to a secluded location, where Surendra was allegedly tied to a tree and assaulted.

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