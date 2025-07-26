Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bihar Woman Falls During Home Guard Physical Test, Allegedly Gangraped In Ambulance

Updated 26 July 2025 at 14:40 IST

Bihar Woman Falls During Home Guard Physical Test, Allegedly Gangraped In Ambulance

Bihar Woman Falls During Home Guard Physical Test, Allegedly Gangraped In Ambulance

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Bihar Woman Falls During Home Guard Physical Test, Allegedly Gangraped In Ambulance
Bihar Woman Falls During Home Guard Physical Test, Allegedly Gangraped In Ambulance | Image: Representative Image/Shutterstock

Bihar: In a shocking incident from Bihar, a female candidate participating in the Home Guard recruitment race was allegedly gangraped inside an ambulance while being transported to the hospital after she fainted during the event.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 24 in the area under the jurisdiction of the Bodh Gaya police station.

Gaya Police arrested two men within two hours of receiving information regarding the alleged rape of the woman.

The victim alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the ambulance driver and technician on the way to the hospital.

Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, the Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), formed a special investigation team under the guidance of the City Superintendent of Police (SP) and led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bodh Gaya. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also dispatched to the scene to collect evidence.

CCTV footage from the area gave out key details. The victim underwent a medical examination, and her statement was recorded.

Based on this and other evidence, the accused were identified as Vinay Kumar (ambulance driver) and Ajit Kumar (technician). The police arrested both accused, and an FIR was registered based on the victim's statement.

Also Read: Ahead Of Polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hikes Monthly Pension For Journalists From Rs 6000 To Rs 15000

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 26 July 2025 at 14:17 IST