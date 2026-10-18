Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire On Tiger Shroff’s Car In Mumbai’s Juhu; Actor Safe, Driver And Civilian Injured

Mumbai: Multiple shots were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Juhu on Sunday as he was leaving a ground after playing football, according to police and initial reports.

Three motorcycle-borne assailants reportedly opened fire on the car. Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed and sustained no gunshot injuries. His driver and a civilian were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital.

Mumbai Police confirmed a firing incident under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. In an official statement, the police said, “A firing incident has been reported under Juhu Police Station. Actor Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway.”

Police personnel are present at the scene and the probe is continuing. Early accounts describe the attackers as unknown gunmen who fled after firing several rounds at the vehicle.

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"Three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets," Mumbai Police said, as per agency reports.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to seek details about the firing incident involving the actor. He directed the Commissioner to expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

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Mumbai Police has formed 15 special teams to investigate the firing incident involving Shroff. The teams are searching for the accused, police said.

A Forensic team has reached the location. A video shows them collecting evidence from the spot where the firing incident occurred.

Some reports said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. The same gang has issued a fresh threat against actor Salman Khan, according to circulating claims. These assertions remain unverified by authorities at this stage.