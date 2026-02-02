Updated 2 February 2026 at 09:56 IST
Man Dragged From Car, Thrown On Ground, Thrashed Brutally: Noida Street Horror Caught On Camera
While the main accused has been arrested by the police, the team is also reviewing the video to identify others involved in the attack.
- India News
Noida: A video showing a young man being brutally assaulted by a group of men near a mall in Noida has gone viral on social media, prompting swift police action. The incident reportedly took place near Spectrum Mall in the Sector 113 police station area.
According to police, the assault followed a dispute between the victim and the accused. The video shows one of the men dragging the victim out of a car and beating him, even after throwing him to the ground. Several bystanders can be seen watching the incident, but no one intervened during the attack.
After the video surfaced, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police officials confirmed that the main accused has been arrested and further legal action is underway. Police said they are reviewing the video and identifying others involved in the attack.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 2 February 2026 at 09:56 IST