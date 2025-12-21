Biker Killed On Spot As Speeding Car Rams Into Motorcycle In Karnataka's Haveri

Haveri: A biker was killed in a killed on the spot in a tragic road accident near a crossing in Hangal town in Karnataka's Haveri district. CCT footage indicate that his bike was hit by a car.

The deceased has been identified as Gagadhar Doddajadar (28), a resident of Akki Alur village in Karnataka. According to sources, the victim was crossing the road on the Hangal-Sirsi route when a car traveling from Hangal towards Anavatti rammed into his motorcycle at high speed.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The footage indicated that the impact of the collision was so severe that it resulted in the bike rider's instant death. A case has been registered at the Hangal police station.

Earlier this month, in Haryana, four people were killed and several others injured after a truck collided with a car, bike, and bus on National Highway-44 in Gharaunda, Karnal. The truck, travelling from Karnal to Delhi, crossed the divider and hit the vehicles on the wrong side.

The truck crushed a car and two motorcycles before hitting a bus, which led to chaos and briefly disrupted traffic on the busy stretch.

DSP Rajiv Kumar had said that according to preliminary findings, the truck lost control before crossing into the wrong lane.

"The container crossed the divider and hit a bus coming from the opposite direction. Fortunately, the passengers in the bus did not suffer serious injuries. However, two bikes and a car were hit, resulting in four deaths," he said.

The deceased include two residents of Aligarh and two locals from the Karnal area. The truck driver, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment. "We will interrogate him once he is stable. Only then will the full sequence of events become clear," the DSP added.