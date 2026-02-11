Biker's Death Case: Court Calls Status Of Investigation Done, Condition Of CCTV Near Spot

New Delhi: The Dwarka court has called for a status report on the investigation done by Delhi Police so far in the Biker's death case of Janakpuri. The court has also sought a report on the working conditions of CCTV near the spot. This case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fallen in a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area last week.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Harjot Singh Ahuja on Tuesday directed the SHO of Janakpuri Police Station to file the status report by Friday. The deceased's family filed applications seeking the status of the investigation and the condition of the CCTV cameras covering the site. "IO /SHO are directed to file a status report of the investigation done in the present matter along with the position and working condition of the CCTV cameras nearby the spot in question, covering the alleged incident/accident," JMFC Ahuja directed.

The status report was to be filed on the NDOH on February 13 at 2:00 PM, the court directed. The session court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to two Containers Kavish Gupta and Himanshu Gupta. The court asked them to join the investigation. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Harleen Singh had granted protection to Kavish Gupta, subject to his joining the investigation. Gupta assured the court he will join the investigation tomorrow (Wednesday).

"Accordingly, let the applicant join the investigation on the aforesaid date and time, as undertaken by his counsel. Meanwhile, let no coercive steps be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing," ASJ Singh ordered on Tuesday. The court has listed the anticipatory bail for arguments on February 18. The Investigation Officer (IO) has already filed a reply to the application.

During the hearing on the application, advocate Ajay Paul Marken and Geetu Paul, counsel for the applicant, submitted that Kavish Gupta received notice to join the investigation on February 9 but was unable to do so due to ill health. It was also submitted that the Gupta is ready to join the investigation as and when the IO calls upon him to do so. The same was not opposed by the Prosecution.

The counsel undertook that the Gupta shall join the investigation on February 11 at 10:00 AM and shall appear before the IO on the said date and time. He prayed that no coercive steps may be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing. The said request is not opposed by the State.

