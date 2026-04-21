Bikes Banned At Night, Pillion Riding Prohibited During Day As Bengal Braces For Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Election Commission has issued a fresh directive to ensure free and peaceful elections by imposing a strict ban on two-wheelers, including a ban on bike rallies, restrictions on nighttime movement, and a limit on pillion riding.

The directive came into effect on Tuesday, just two days before Bengal heads into the much-anticipated Bengal election, which has a long history of poll violence. It will apply to all the Assembly constituencies that are going to vote in the first phase on April 23.

No Bikeride At Nighttime

As per the order, bikes and scooters will not be allowed on roads between 6 pm and 6 am before the elections, except during emergencies like medical needs or for family functions. Bike rallies have been completely banned, citing concerns related to disruption of the poll process.

No Pillion Riding During Daytime

The order has also put a complete restriction on pillion riding between 6 am and 6 pm. There would be no bar on pillion riding for essential purposes like medical emergencies, family functions, or certain activities like dropping and picking up schoolchildren.

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Only Family As Pillion

On voting day, only family members can travel as pillion riders between 6 am and 6 pm to exercise their franchise ot for other necessities.

What Did The Commission Say

The poll body said that these strict restrictions have been brought into place to prevent “any form of intimidation and source jamming” to ensure a peaceful voting process. It has also mentioned that those seeking exemptions should take prior permission from their respective police stations.

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On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the Election Commission will ensure free, fair and transparent polls in West Bengal at any cost.