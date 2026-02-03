Bikram Singh Majithia Out of Prison After SC Grants Him Bail in Disproportionate Assets Case

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been released from Nabha Jail on Tuesday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday in a disproportionate assets case arising from a probe into a 2021 drugs case. After his release, Majithia was greeted by a large crowd of supporters who paid floral tributes to him and expressed their joy through slogans.

Majithia was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for allegedly amassing assets exceeding Rs 540 crore. He had been in jail for the last seven months after he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25, 2025. The former Cabinet Minister and a three-time MLA, had approached the top court challenging the dismissal of his regular bail plea by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 4, 2025, which had then noted that there might be a possibility of him influencing the ongoing investigation.

What The Supreme Court Said

On Monday, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta stated that the petitioner, Majithia, had already been granted bail in the earlier Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case in 2022. Moreover, the appeal filed by the Punjab government against that order was dismissed in 2025.

The court further observed that the disproportionate assets case pertains to the period between 2006 and 2017, though the FIR was registered only in 2025.

Dera Beas Chief's Visit to Majithia

Majitihia was released from prison a day after Dera Radha Soami Beas Chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, visited the SAD leader at the Nabha jail for the second time. Dhillon, has close family ties with Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Kaur. The Dera Beas Chief met Majithia as a family member, as per jail protocols. Following the visit, Dhillon termed the criminal allegations against Majithia false and baseless.

However, the high-profile visit has sparked discussions in political circles, as it comes a year before the Punjab elections. The state is expected to go to polls in February, 2027.

Charges Against Majithia