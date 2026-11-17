New Delhi: Bilkis Bano expressed shock over the Supreme Court's October 28 order granting bail to two of the 11 men convicted of gang-raping her and murdering 14 members of her family in 2002, saying that, for the second time, the order was passed without informing her or allowing her to be heard.

In a press statement issued here on Monday through her counsel, Senior Advocate Shobha Gupta, Bano said her words came “through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief.”

Questioning the apex court’s decision to grant relief without issuing notice to her, she said, “I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports.”

Recalling that she was just 19 years old when her three-year-old daughter Saleha and several family members were killed during the 2002 violence in Gujarat, Bano said she had waged a 24-year battle for justice backed by the solidarity of millions of supporters.

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“For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice - for myself and for women everywhere - again and again and again,” the statement read, noting that she had gradually rebuilt her life and regained faith in the judiciary after repeated courtroom victories.

However, she said the latest order had revived deep-seated anxieties about her safety and that of her loved ones.

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“Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again,” Bano said.

Raising questions over the proceedings, she asked, “How could the honourable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?”

Asserting her resolve to contest the bail order, Bano said she was fighting for her children, for Saleha’s memory, and for women across the country.

“I will fight this order. I must. I do this for my children, who do not deserve to live haunted by these fears and scars for the rest of their lives.

I do this for my 3-year-old Saleha, who deserved to live, and whose memory demands justice. I do this for women everywhere,” she stated.

“Because no woman, no survivor, no citizen should have to endure this eternal test of belonging and equality, and fight for justice for the rest of her life,” Bano added.

Earlier on November 16, the Supreme Court granted bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case, suspending their life sentences on the ground that they have spent more than 17 years in prison and that one of them suffers from a severe physical disability.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28 while hearing their appeals challenging the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment upholding their conviction and life sentences.

The two convicts were among the 11 prisoners whose premature release by the Gujarat government in August 2022 was set aside by the Supreme Court in January 2024.