Bill a Reaffirmation to Govt's Commitment to Students' Welfare: Jitendra Singh Moves Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday affirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of students and described the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, as a "milestone legislation."



The Minister of State for the PMO Jitendra Singh moved the Amendment Bill to the 2024 Act for discussion in the Lok Sabha, in the backdrop of the widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.



The Union Minister said, "This bill, which was introduced yesterday, is, in fact, an amendment to the earlier Bill- Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024, which was also brought by this government. And not only was it brought, but it was also perhaps the first of its kind in the history of independent India. The earlier Bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government's deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country."



"At the same time, it is also a reiteration of Prime Minister Modi's resolve- not to allow anyone to compromise with the future of the children of Mother India. Therefore, this bill can be described, in a way, as a milestone legislation in the history of Indian Parliament," he added.

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Describing the provisions of the Bill, he noted that the amendment aims to "make the law more stringent and to ensure speedy justice so that the credibility of all these exams gets enhanced and gets reinstated."

The Bill, he said, proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years.



The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

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For service providers found involved in offences, the Bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 5 crore and extend the period of debarment from conducting any public examination from four years to eight years.

For organised examination-related crimes, the Amendment Bill proposes to increase the minimum term of imprisonment from five years to seven years, extendable up to ten years, while enhancing the maximum fine from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.



The Bill also empowers the Centre to constitute a Special Task Force for probing the paper leak and examination-related offences and also proposes a new Section 12A providing for completion of investigation within two months, designation of Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts for day-to-day trial of offences under the Act, completion of trial within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet, and appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for every Special Fast Track Court.



"The most important thing which the Prime Minister also mentioned through the video is to ensure speedy justice. We will have special fast-track courts established only for the cases dealing with unfair means in examinations. We have set a time limit in that also. The investigation has to be completed within a span of two months regardless of whether it is a central agency or a special task force," he told the Lower House.



Further, Jitendra Singh also recalled the paper leaks under the Congress-led UPA governments. Amid an attack on the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the paper leaks, he said that the Congress government had recommended establishing a common national testing agency and the NTA was eventually formed in 2017.



He said, "In 2009- Railway Recruitment Board; 2011- All India Engineering Entrance Examination; 2012- AIIMS New Delhi entrance paper leak; 2013- Maharashtra Secondary Certificate Examination. If I keep listing them, I won't be able to discuss the Bill itself... 2010- B.Ed. Entrance Examination, Uttar Pradesh; 2012- Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. 2009- West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam. Therefore, this government realised the need for dedicated legislation."



"There are four major recruitment agencies under the Government of India- UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, and the Institute of Banking Personnel; and similarly, for higher education admissions, the National Testing Agency. NTA was also constituted in 2017 by this very government. In 1992- for the first time- a recommendation was made to the Government of India, led by the Congress party to establish a common national testing agency.