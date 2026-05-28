'He Abused Me, He Needs To Be Punished': TMC's Kakoli Dastidar Accuses Colleague Kalyan Banerjee Of 'Misogyny'
A day after resigning from her party posts, TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has levelled serious allegations against colleague Kalyan Banerjee, claiming that he verbally abused her in the Lok Sabha.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: A day after resigning from her party posts, TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has levelled serious allegations against colleague Kalyan Banerjee, claiming that he verbally abused her in the Lok Sabha.
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