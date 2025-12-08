Birch Fire: Goa Police Taps UP Police As Absconding Luthra Brothers’ Noida Club Comes Under Scrutiny

The Goa police contacted the Uttar Pradesh police after it was learned that the club owners and accused in the Goa club fire case, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, are believed to own a similarly named club/lounge located in Noida Sector 43, Mall Rcube Monad (2nd floor), specifically Birch by Romeo Lane.

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, fled to Phuket in Thailand soon after the incident, the Goa police said in a press note on Monday.

According to the press note, the police are coordinating with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend both the accused.

Police have noted that travelling to Phuket shows their "intent to avoid investigation."

Goa police said, "Soon after the institution of FIR, police moved swiftly and dispatched a team to Delhi to conduct a raid on the addresses of the accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. Since they were not available, a notice under the appropriate sections of law was pasted on their house. By the evening of December 7, LOC was issued against both of them by BOI at the request of the Goa Police. Further, the Bureau of Immigration at Mumbai was contacted, and it was found that both the accused had taken the 6E 1073 flight to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, immediately after the incident, which had taken place around midnight. It shows their intent to avoid police investigation."

"The Goa police have taken further steps to coordinate with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the earliest. As shared earlier, the Goa police apprehended one Bharat Kohli from Delhi and obtained his transit remand for bringing him to Goa for further questioning. Meanwhile, PME of all the deceased has been conducted and bodies handed over to their families," police said in the statement.

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed the committee to probe into the incident.

A high-level inquiry committee on Monday visited the restaurant-cum-club in Goa's Arpora, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people.