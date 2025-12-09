Updated 9 December 2025 at 19:18 IST
Birch Fire: Goa Police Writes To MEA Seeking Cancellation of Passports of Absconding Luthra Brothers
The Passport Office has already issued notices to both individuals, and the MEA has informed Goa Police that the passport cancellation process is underway, according to reports.
- India News
- 1 min read
Birch Fire: Goa Police Writes To MEA Seeking Cancellation of Passports of Absconding Luthra Brothers | Image: X
Goa Police has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) requesting the cancellation of the passports of Saurabh Luthra (40) and Gaurav Luthra (44), the owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ after a massive fire claimed the lives of at least 25 people there.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 19:18 IST