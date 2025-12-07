Birch Nightclub Fire: Goa CM Flags Safety Lapses, Police Add Culpable Homicide Charge in FIR

At least 25 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday, according to officials. | Image: Republic

Goa: A night of celebration at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular club in the Baga area of Arpora, North Goa turned tragic after a massive fire broke out Saturday night, killing 25 people and injuring six, triggering nationwide shock and calls for accountability. The blaze, which is suspected to have started from a cylinder explosion, quickly engulfed the kitchen on the ground floor, leading to the tragic incident.

According to reports, on receiving information, the local police, along with the firefighters' team, rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Sources claimed that the deadly flame continued to rage until the early hours of Sunday, when it was finally brought under control.

Goa Police confirmed that among the deceased, four were tourists, 14 were staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven bodies recovered is yet to be established, police said. One injured individual has suffered over 60% burns, while the conditions of the others are reported to be stable.

Officials received the first emergency call at 12:04 am. Firefighters struggled for nearly three hours to control the blaze. Early reports indicate the fire may have erupted during a pyrotechnics-based stage performance, but authorities say the exact cause is still under investigation.

Advertisement

In an official statement, Goa Police said: “Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken”. As scrutiny intensifies, police have added culpable homicide not amounting to murder among other sections to the FIR, signalling potential criminal liability for negligence.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him regarding the fire incident in Arpora and assured full support to the affected families.

Sawant briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation on the ground and the relief measures being undertaken by the state administration.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Goa CM wrote, "The Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, spoke to me regarding the tragic fire incident at Arpora, and I apprised him of the current situation on the ground. The Government of Goa is extending all assistance to the affected families, during this difficult time."

Earlier, during his visit to the incident site, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow. He said, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a major fire incident at a club-cum-restaurant in Goa's Arpora, which claimed over two dozen lives and left at least half a dozen injured. Shah, in a post on X, called the incident "deeply painful" while extending his "sincerest condolences" to the families of those who died and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

"The tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in Arpora, Goa, is deeply painful. The local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured", Shah said.