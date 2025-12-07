Birch Nightclub Fire: MLA Michael Lobo Demands Safety Audit of All Clubs, Eyewitnesses Recall Explosion

25 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, according to officials. | Image: Republic

Arpora: BJP MLA Michael Lobo has demanded an immediate safety audit of all clubs and nightlife venues across Goa in the wake of the devastating Arpora fire that killed 25 people late Saturday night. Describing the incident as deeply disturbing and preventable, Lobo said the tragedy exposed serious lapses in safety standards at such establishments.

“I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties - three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant’s basement”, he said.

Lobo stressed that Goa’s reputation as a safe tourism hub is now under serious scrutiny. “Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but this incident is very disturbing. Such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and workers in these establishments is extremely important”, he added.

Supporting initial assessments, eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud blast before the fire spread. A local resident said, “When I was heading home, I heard an explosion. Later, we saw ambulances arriving at the spot. When we reached, the incident had already occurred”.

A security guard working at a nearby restaurant also mentioned a suspected cylinder blast. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We heard a massive explosion. We later learned the fire broke out after a cylinder blast”.

Meanwhile, Goa DGP Alok Kumar confirmed that the first alert was received at 12:04 am, following which police, fire brigade units and ambulances were rushed to the scene. “The fire is now under control and all bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 25. The police will investigate the cause of this incident and action will follow based on findings”, he stated.

