Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Another Video Shows Guests Trapped in Massive Fire, Four Managers Arrested

Another video has emerged from the massive fire at a nightclub-restaurant in North Goa’s Arpora, showing people trapped inside as flames engulfed the premises. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A newly surfaced video from inside Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora has revealed disturbing visuals from the nightclub moments after the fire broke out late on Saturday night. The footage shows thick smoke filling the hall as people attempt to escape.

The fire, which authorities believe may have been triggered by an explosion, killed at least 25 people, with four of them identified as tourists and 14 others as staff members of the Birch nightclub. Emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred inside a crowded space known for weekend nightlife, and preliminary reports suggest that the fire spread rapidly, giving many inside little time to react.



Amid the ongoing investigation, a new video has emerged from the massive fire at a Birch nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora, showing people trapped inside as flames engulfed the premises. The visuals capture the chaos and panic moments after the fire broke out, with guests seen struggling to find a way out as thick smoke rapidly filled the space. The tragic incident has so far claimed 25 lives.

Advertisement

In response, the Anjuna Police have arrested four individuals associated with the nightclub’s management. Those taken into custody are:

Rajiv Modak (49)Chief General Manager, resident of R.K. Puram, New Delhi

(49)Chief General Manager, resident of R.K. Puram, New Delhi Priyanshu Thakur (32)Gate Manager, from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

(32)Gate Manager, from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi Rajveer Singhania (32)Bar Manager, native of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

(32)Bar Manager, native of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Vivek Singh (27)General Manager, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh



All four were produced before a local court and remanded to six days of police custody as investigations continue into possible negligence and violations of fire safety protocols.

Advertisement