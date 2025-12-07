Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Birch Nightclub Fire: Panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Redkar, 4 Others Detained, FIR Registered Against Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra

Updated 7 December 2025 at 17:05 IST

Birch Nightclub Fire: Panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Redkar, 4 Others Detained, FIR Registered Against Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra

The Birch Nightclub located in the Baga area of Goa's Arpora caught fire on Saturday night claimed the lives of 25 individuals and leaving six injured.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Birch Nightclub Fire: Panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Redkar, 4 Others Detained, FIR Registered Against Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra
Birch Nightclub Fire: Panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Redkar, 4 Others Detained, FIR Registered Against Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Birch Nightclub fire incident, the police have arrested Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar, along with four other individuals, in connection with case on Sunday.

Moreover, an FIR has also been registed against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the nightclub.

Advertisement

The Birch Nightclub located in the Baga area of Goa's Arpora caught fire on Saturday night claimed the lives of 25 individuals and leaving six injured. According to some reports, the blaze may have started from a cylinder explosion at the kitchen on the ground floor of the club.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 7 December 2025 at 17:05 IST