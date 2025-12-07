Updated 7 December 2025 at 17:05 IST
Birch Nightclub Fire: Panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Redkar, 4 Others Detained, FIR Registered Against Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra
The Birch Nightclub located in the Baga area of Goa's Arpora caught fire on Saturday night claimed the lives of 25 individuals and leaving six injured.
New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Birch Nightclub fire incident, the police have arrested Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar, along with four other individuals, in connection with case on Sunday.
Moreover, an FIR has also been registed against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the nightclub.
