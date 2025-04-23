Birthday Trip Turns into Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh LIC Officer Killed in Heart-Wrenching Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sushil Nathania, a resident of Jobat in Madhya Pradesh and a Branch Manager at the LIC office. | Image: Republic TV

A tragic update has emerged from the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. One of the victims has been identified as Sushil Nathania, a resident of Jobat in Madhya Pradesh and a Branch Manager at the LIC office in Alirajpur district.

He had travelled to Kashmir with his family to celebrate his wife Jennifer’s birthday. Sadly, he lost his life in the attack on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists.

According to reports from the family, terrorists first forced Sushil to kneel and then asked him to recite Islamic prayers. When he told them that he was a Christian, they shot him multiple times.

His daughter Akanksha was also injured in the attack, with a bullet hitting her leg. Sushil had earlier hidden his wife to protect her and then stood alone in front of the attackers—an act of immense bravery shared by his family members.

The Nathania family’s trip turned into a nightmare. Sushil was with his wife Jennifer, son Austin, and daughter Akanksha when the attack occurred. The incident has left the entire family shattered.

Local sources also reported that another family from Mhow was present near the attack site but managed to leave just minutes before the shooting started. That family is currently stranded in the area due to security concerns.

The news of Sushil’s death has left his relatives in deep sorrow. They are demanding strict action from the Prime Minister, urging that the terrorists be identified and eliminated. Sushil’s death has not only shaken his family but also the entire town of Alirajpur, where he was a respected LIC officer.

Pahalgam Attack Latest Update

At least 28 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.