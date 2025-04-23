PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Top Security Officials Present | LIVE

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence. The Ministry of External Affairs is expected to issue a statement shortly on the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed more than 25 tourists and left several others injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Jeddah trip and held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.
Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the site of the attack in Pahalgam and is now heading to Delhi to brief Prime Minister Modi. The attack, carried out by terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.
The attackers, dressed in military uniforms, opened fire on tourists around noon, including women and elderly people. The terrorists reportedly asked about the victims' religion before shooting them. The area is remote, and rescue operations were difficult. Security forces quickly responded, and a helicopter was used for evacuations, while locals helped by transporting the injured on ponies. Twelve tourists were taken to a hospital in Pahalgam and are in stable condition.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it an “abomination.” Prime Minister Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed a response to the situation. World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed solidarity with India.
In a statement, PM Modi condemned the attack and promised justice for the victims. He returned to India after skipping the official dinner in Saudi Arabia.
In view of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, all Kashmiri Pandit employees in Baramulla have been advised to work from home until April 27. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid heightened security concerns in the region after the deadly terror attack on tourists Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of minority employees.
First Pictures of CCS Meeting Being Chaired by PM Narendra Modi
Pahalgam Terror Attack | 'This Was Attack on Hindutva': Vinod Agarwal, Relative of Deceased Dinesh Mirania
The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting has begun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah will brief him on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S. Jaishankar are also present at the meeting.
MEA to Make Statement on Terror Attack
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: CM Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute to Syed Hussain
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Attends Funeral of Local Victim Syed Adil Hussain Shah Killed in Pahalgam Terror
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent a stern message to the Pahalgam terror attackers on Wednesday. He said, “It is clear, strong action will be taken against the attackers.”
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Ramgoolam strongly condemned the cowardly act, calling it a senseless killing, and expressed support and solidarity with the people of India during this difficult time.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets PM Modi Following Pahalgam Attack
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: If India attacks pakistan will Israel support: Israel will stand with you. This is what friends do. We stand with India. It is our principled position
On hamas style attack in Pahalgam: We also feel that there is a great similarity with the attack that took place on Israeli Soil.
The setting may be different but the massacre is the same. Like India, we are also victims of terrorism.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Launch of a Special Train from SMVD Katra to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the extra rush, a special train service has been
launched.
The tickets shall be available over the counter from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu stations.
Train Number: 04612
Departure Station: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Katra
Departure Time: Katra -2120 Hrs
Udhampur - 2148 hrs
Jammu - 2300 hrs
This special train will play a crucial role in clearing the additional passenger load and ensuring a safe and comfortable journey to New Delhi.
Also, the National Highway at
Ramban is made functional on one-way basis. The passengers stranded at Kashmir and Jammu can use this special train. The train will reach New Delhi at 0930 hrs.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A group of lawyers in Delhi staged a protest in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The protesters claimed that the incident was not just an act of terrorism, but a targeted “jihadi attack.” They alleged that the attackers identified victims based on their religion before carrying out the killings, calling it a systematic and premeditated assault. The lawyers also raised concerns about the growing vulnerability of Hindus, stating that in nine states across India, Hindus have become a minority. Emphasizing that Hindu culture is weakening, they urged the government to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation and take immediate action.
Home Minister Amit Shah met the victim families of the terror attack in Pahalgam.
“Every Indian feels the pain of losing loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack. This sorrow cannot be expressed in words. I want to assure all the affected families and the entire nation that these terrorists, who killed innocent people, will not be spared under any circumstances,” Amit Shah tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kanpur on 24th April stays cancelled in light of the recent terror attack that claimed over 26 lives.
Pahalgam News Live Updates: 'No words' can heal the grief of all those families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Corporal Tage Hailyang of Indian Air Force, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh was also killed along with other innocent lives. My heart goes out to them
Harshest befitting reply will come soon, tweeted Kiren Rijiju.
Baramulla Bar Association organised a peaceful protest march condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They also demanded a judicial probe in the attack.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: The names of three terrorists who were suspected to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: In a significant move to support those affected by the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has announced ex-gratia relief as follows:
₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased
₹2 lakh for those seriously injured
₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Group of terrorists which carried out attack on tourists in Pahalgam infiltrated from Pir Panjal
This is an old group which has carried out reccee of the area multiple times from Pir Panjal to South Kashmir
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives at Baisaran Meadow, Site of Pahalgam Terror Attack
Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of both Indian nationals and foreign citizens. Esmail Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the attack as a heinous crime that flagrantly violated international legal and humanitarian norms.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Rough Sketches of the Suspected Terrorists
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the spot where the attack took place yesterday in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Meadows.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : CCS Meeting Scheduled Only After Home Minister Amit Shah's Return to Delhi.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Indigo announces that in light of the current situation in Srinagar, they have extended waivers on rescheduling/cancellation. They are also operating two special flights on April 23.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: The front pages of Kashmir’s leading newspapers went black on Wednesday, a stark visual protest against the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people, mostly tourists, and wounded many others.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Protests Erupt in Jammu, India Demands Justice
A tragic update has emerged from the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. One of the victims has been identified as Sushil Nathania, a resident of Jobat in Madhya Pradesh and a Branch Manager at the LIC office in Alirajpur district.
NIA Team Begins Probe In Pahalgam Attack, Arrives At Spot
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a major security failure. He emphasized that the attack, which has claimed numerous lives and targeted the tourism industry, is even larger than the Pulwama and Uri attacks.
Owaisi stated that the terrorists behind the attack were from a neighboring country, and he demanded that the government fix accountability for the security lapses that allowed such an assault to happen.
He also expressed that the families of the victims deserve justice and called for swift action to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. "This is a serious security failure," Owaisi added, further highlighting the need for stronger measures to protect civilians.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Security forces have recovered a significant cache of weapons from the site. The recovered items include an AK series rifle, two pistols, and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In a significant move, the Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopters have been allowed to fly in and around Srinagar and neighboring areas.
The ALH Dhruv helicopters were grounded for over two months after a crash involving Indian Coast Guard officers in Porbandar. The use of these helicopters will provide critical aerial support for security forces, enhancing surveillance and transportation capabilities in the region.
In a major development, security forces have successfully neutralized two highly trained terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India through the Uri sector. The infiltration attempt was thwarted by the forces, who acted swiftly to prevent any further escalation.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A heavy exchange of fire is currently ongoing between security forces and terrorists in the Baramulla district under Operation Tikka. Two terrorists have been neutralized in the operation.
The infiltration attempt was successfully foiled by the security forces, who have recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores from the terrorists.
The operation is still in progress, and additional security forces have been deployed to secure the area.
The mortal remains of Sh. Manish Ranjan an officer of the Intelligence Bureau posted at Hyderabad,have been transported from Pulwama to GMC hospital in Srinagar. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is coordinating the arrangements for the repatriation of the mortal remains to his native place in Bihar. Details regarding the same will be communicated as soon as they are finalized.
Wife and two children in Srinagar .
In a significant development, two terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack have been neutralized by security forces. The operation is ongoing, with authorities intensifying their efforts to apprehend any remaining suspects in the area.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A wreath laying ceremony for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack will take place at 10 AM at the PCR (Police Control Room) in Srinagar.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Sources suggest that around 8 to 10 terrorists were likely involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, with 5 to 7 of them suspected to be from Pakistan. The Pakistan-based militant group, The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack yesterday
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: At least 28 people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.
The officials released a list of all those who died in the terror attack.
Their names are:
Sushil Nathyal, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Hemant Suhas Joshi, Vinay Narwal, Atul Shrikant Moni, Neeraj Udhawani, Bitan Adhikari, Sudeep Neupane, Shubham Dwivedi, Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Manish Ranjan (Excise Inspector), N. Ramachandra, Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Dinesh Agarwal, Sameer Guhar, Dileep Dasali, J. Sachandra Moli, Madhusudan Somisetty, Santosh Jaghda, Manju Nath Rao, Kastuba Ganvotay, Bharat Bhushan, Sumit Parmar, Yatesh Parmar, Tagehalying (employee of Airforce), and Shaileshbhai H. Himmatbhai Kalathia.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: New details have emerged about the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. One of the militants had a sturdy build with both ears pierced, while the other had a single ear pierced. Both wore small circular earrings. Four of the attackers were dressed in army camouflage uniforms, while the others wore black uniforms.
It has also been reported that the attackers spoke Majhi, a dialect commonly used in Pakistan, further indicating a potential link to cross-border militancy. Investigations are ongoing.
Details Emerge on Pahalgam Terrorists: Distinct Features and Language Traced
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: The Pahalgam terror attack involved the use of US-made M4 rifles and AK47/56 rifles. Investigations reveal that the assault was executed by a commander from the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Authorities are continuing their efforts to track down those responsible for the attack.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Security has been heightened outside the Government Medical College in Anantnag as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the hospital to meet the victims injured in the Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities have increased security measures to ensure the safety of the area ahead of the visit.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
He stressed the importance of "unity in action in the wake of adversity" and called for a strong response to the attack. Kharge also urged the Government of India to engage with all political parties to ensure the security of Jammu and Kashmir and work towards safeguarding tourists in the state.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A bandh has been called in Jammu in protest against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Local organizations and political groups have rallied for the shutdown to express solidarity with the victims and condemn the violence.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai is expected to attend in the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also a member of the CCS, is cutting short her US and Peru trip and is likely to return to India soon for the meeting.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today at 11 AM. The meeting will include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai is expected to attend in place of Home Minister Amit Shah. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, currently abroad, is cutting short her trip to the US and Peru to return to India for the meeting.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: An infiltration attempt by 2-3 Lashkar terrorists has been foiled in the Uri area of Baramulla, along the Line of Control (LoC). An encounter is currently underway as security forces engage with the militants. Updates to follow as the situation develops.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Nepal’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming Nepal’s stance against terrorism. In a statement, he expressed solidarity with India, stating his country’s firm position against all forms of terrorism.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Fresh Deployment of SFS Being Moved to Pahalgam.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Immediately on his arrival from Saudi Arabia, PM Modi took a briefing meeting at the airport with NSA, EAM, FS to discuss the situation in view of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: 5G/4G/3G services snapped in-view of protests called by Hindu groups against terror attack in Pahalgam.
2G services are operating normally.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and expressed heartfelt condolences for the innocent lives lost. This statement of solidarity was confirmed by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Air India will operate two additional flights today, Wednesday, from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai as follows:
Srinagar to Delhi: 11:30 AM
Srinagar to Mumbai: 12:00 PM
Booking for these flights has already started.
Headline: Air India Offers Free Rescheduling and Full Refund for Passengers with Confirmed Bookings
Details:
Air India is offering free rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations on confirmed bookings for flights operating to and from Srinagar until 30 April 2025.
For assistance, passengers can contact 011 69329333 or 011 69329999.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Posting on X, he expressed solidarity with India, stating, "New Zealand strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. We send our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and to the Indian people. We stand with our Indian friends at this difficult time."
A group of tourists, scheduled to visit Pahalgam today, have canceled their plans and are returning to Delhi following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The decision comes as a precautionary measure in light of safety concerns. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra regarding the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi expressed his concern, stating, “Received an update on the situation. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.”
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer condemned the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.
Starmer took to X and said: "The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India."
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: As the news of the Pahalgam terror attack spread, people who had planned trips to Jammu and Kashmir in the near future called their travel agents to cancel hotel and flight bookings.
Ashish Sharma, who operates Skylink Private Limited out of Connaught Place, says that all tours scheduled for the next 10 days have been cancelled.
“At this time of the year, most bookings are from northern states, Gujarat and West Bengal. With such an attack happening, panic spreads among people. All of them have called and cancelled their hotel and other bookings,” the 50-year old operator of Skylink said.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Tuesday after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia in light of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.