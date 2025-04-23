PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Top Security Officials Present | LIVE | Image: Republic

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence. The Ministry of External Affairs is expected to issue a statement shortly on the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed more than 25 tourists and left several others injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Jeddah trip and held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the site of the attack in Pahalgam and is now heading to Delhi to brief Prime Minister Modi. The attack, carried out by terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attackers, dressed in military uniforms, opened fire on tourists around noon, including women and elderly people. The terrorists reportedly asked about the victims' religion before shooting them. The area is remote, and rescue operations were difficult. Security forces quickly responded, and a helicopter was used for evacuations, while locals helped by transporting the injured on ponies. Twelve tourists were taken to a hospital in Pahalgam and are in stable condition.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it an “abomination.” Prime Minister Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed a response to the situation. World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed solidarity with India.

In a statement, PM Modi condemned the attack and promised justice for the victims. He returned to India after skipping the official dinner in Saudi Arabia.