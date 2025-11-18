Biryani is Ready...Get Ready for Daawat: How 10/11 Blast Culprits Used Code Words to Avoid Detection

Security agencies have made a major breakthrough in the investigation of the 'white-collar' terror module behind the 10/11 terror attack near Delhi’s Red Fort area.

According to officials, the team used an encrypted app for communication and spoke in code to avoid detection by security agencies. The key codewords identified were "Biryani" and "Dawat".

According to information obtained by security agencies, the codeword 'Biryani' refers to an explosive device, while 'Dawat' is the secret designator for the day of the planned attack. An intercepted chat, which read, "Biryani is ready... Get ready for the feast," has also been interpreted by investigators to mean that the bomb was prepared and an attack was imminent.

This revelation highlights a sophisticated attempt by the module to evade security monitoring by using seemingly innocent, everyday language. As security agencies continue their efforts to uncover the full scope of the plot, the discovery of this operational code is being considered a major development in dismantling the network.

A conspiracy that goes much deeper

The ongoing investigations by the security agencies have brought more terrifying details to light. According to Jasir Wani, a Qazigund resident, who was recently arrested by NIA for providing technical support to the Faridabad terror module, informed that the original plan was to organise a Hamas-style attack on India using drones and rockets. Several attempts were made to manufacture drones fitted with small cameras and bombs to fly them over crowded areas and carry out targeted blasts. However, the module was arrested before they could build the contraption successfully.