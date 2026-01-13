Bishnoi Gang Strikes Again: Carries Out Two Shootings in East and West Delhi

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly carried out a series of orchestrated shootings in two separate locations in Delhi within a span of a few hours. The attacks, targeting local businesses and residences, appear to be a violent escalation of extortion demands.

Midnight Firing in Vinod Nagar

In the early hours of Tuesday, around 12:30 AM, two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the residence of a prominent businessman, Jitender Gupta, in West Vinod Nagar, East Delhi. Witnesses reported that the attackers, wearing helmets, were seen recording a video of the house before the pillion rider fired three to four rounds into the air.

While no injuries were reported, the firing has sent shockwaves through the residential locality. According to police sources, the businessman had previously received an extortion demand for crores of rupees from an international number linked to the Bishnoi gang. The shooting is believed to be a retaliatory act after the businessman refused to pay the "protection money."

Second Attack in Paschim Vihar

In a near-simultaneous incident, a similar firing took place outside R K Gym in the Paschim Vihar area of West Delhi. A social media post purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced shortly after, claiming responsibility for the attack. The post stated that the gym was targeted because the owner had ignored the gang's calls. Forensic teams at the site recovered a live cartridge and are currently scanning CCTV footage to identify the shooters.

Advertisement