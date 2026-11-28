New Delhi: Packaged drinking water manufacturer Bisleri International is facing fresh regulatory action after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the company over a water sample found contaminated with coliform bacteria at its West Bengal facility.

The latest development comes just days after the food regulator initiated similar legal proceedings against Bisleri over an unsafe water sample collected from its Goa manufacturing unit, putting the country's leading packaged drinking water brand under increased scrutiny.

Coliform Bacteria Found In Jalpaiguri Water Sample

According to reports, the latest sample was collected from Bisleri's manufacturing facility in Telipara village, located in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Laboratory examinations reportedly confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria in the packaged drinking water sample. Both the primary laboratory and the referral food laboratory independently confirmed the findings.

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Coliform bacteria are commonly used as indicators of possible contamination in water.

Their presence can suggest that water may have been exposed to contamination through sources such as sewage leaks, damaged pipelines or inadequate sanitation.

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The sample belonged to batch number PB 201. Following the initial findings, FSSAI prohibited the sale of the specific batch on August 12, 2026.

Taking note of the laboratory results and alleged violations of food safety regulations, the regulator has now sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Second Prosecution Against Bisleri In A Week

The latest action marks the second major regulatory setback for Bisleri within a week. Earlier, FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against the company after a packaged drinking water sample collected from its Goa manufacturing facility failed laboratory testing.

In the Goa case, the sample was initially found to be non-compliant with prescribed bromate limits.

Following an appeal by the company, it was sent to a referral laboratory, which also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

These findings prompted the regulator to approve prosecution proceedings against the company.

Bisleri, however, has maintained that its packaged drinking water is safe for consumption. The company has also stated that it would cooperate with the food regulator and address the concerns raised.

FSSAI Intensifies Nationwide Packaged Water Checks

Meanwhile, FSSAI has expanded its surveillance of packaged drinking water brands across the country. The regulator has directed officials to conduct inspections, collect samples and examine compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

The wider exercise aims to identify violations and ensure that packaged drinking water available in the market meets quality requirements.