Bizarre Blunder in Kota Medical College: Doctors Allegedly Operate on Paralysed Father of Accident Victim

Kota: A shocking case of medical negligence has come to light in Rajasthan's Kota. A man has alleged that his paralysed father was mistakenly operated on by doctors at the Kota Medical College. The man himself was the patient and was undergoing treatment for the injuries he suffered due to an accident.

The patient, identified as Manish, met with an accident and was admitted to the hospital for surgery, which was scheduled for Saturday. According to Manish, he had called his paralysed father to the hospital.

Recounting the incident, Manish said, “I met with an accident and got hurt. I called my father. My father is paralysed, and there is no one to look after. I was to be operated on Saturday, so I asked my father to sit and wait outside the operation theatre... I was in the operation theatre. I don’t know what happened, but there are 5-6 stitches on him.”

Visibly distressed, Manish also claimed he was unsure about which doctor was involved in the surgery. “I don’t even remember the name of the doctor who operated on me. I am also lying here in this condition. What can I do?” he said.