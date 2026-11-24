New Delhi: In a major realignment in Punjab politics ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) formally revived their pre-poll alliance on Tuesday, ending a six-year separation.

According to reports, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal formalised the tie-up in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Ahead of the formal announcement, which coincided with the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Nabin offered prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital, and senior BJP leaders felicitated Badal before addressing the press.

Senior leaders from both parties, including Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state chiefs Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma, and veteran Akali Dal leader Baldev Singh Bhunder, were present in Delhi to mark the reunion.

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Ending a Six-Year Rift Over Farm Laws

The renewal of the partnership brings two of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) oldest constituents back together after their decades-long association collapsed in September 2020.

At the time, the Akali Dal walked out of the NDA in protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws, with SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from the Union Cabinet.

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Although the central government subsequently repealed the farm laws, both parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls independently.

Political observers noted that the reconciliation opens the door for the Akali Dal's formal return to the NDA at the Centre, including the possible induction of Harsimrat Kaur Badal back into the Union Cabinet.

The Electoral Arithmetic Behind the Reunion

Both parties have faced significant electoral headwinds in Punjab while contesting separately.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept to power by winning 92 of the state's 117 seats with roughly 42 per cent of the vote share, relegating both the Congress (22.98 per cent) and the traditional Akali-BJP combine to the margins.

In that election, the Akali Dal secured 18.38 per cent of the votes, while the BJP and its smaller allies garnered around 8 per cent. Seat-Sharing and Organisational Preparations

While the top leadership has sealed the alliance, negotiations over seat-sharing and candidate selection remain a critical next step.

Just a day before the alliance announcement, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon constituted a 16-member State Election Committee for the 2027 polls, comprising prominent leaders such as Manpreet Badal, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Jakhar, Preneet Kaur, and Ravneet Singh Bittu, tasked with shaping the party's campaign strategy and drafting a chargesheet against the state government.