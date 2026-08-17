BJP Announces Team 2029: Smriti Irani as General Secretary, Ram Madhav & Vasundhara Raje as VPs, Piyush Goyal as Treasurer

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced a sweeping organisational overhaul, unveiling a fresh team of national office-bearers under its national president Nitin Nabin. The appointments, approved by the party chief, include 13 national vice presidents, eight national general secretaries, 16 national secretaries and several other key positions.

Prominent among the new national vice presidents are former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D. Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed one of the national general secretaries. Other general secretaries include Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Tripura former chief minister Biplab Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia. B.L. Santhosh has been retained as National General Secretary (Organisation).Union minister Piyush Goyal has been named the national treasurer. Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation).

In other key assignments, Hemang Joshi has been appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), while Roop Kumari Choudhary will head the Mahila Morcha. BJP MP Sambit Patra has been appointed as the party's Northeast Coordinator.

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Amit Malviya has been replaced as the BJP IT Cell Chief by Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh. Preeti Gandhi (Maharashtra), Shivanand Dwivedi (Delhi), Alok Bhatt (Uttarakhand), and Arun Yadav (Haryana) have been appointed as social media coordinators. Pradeep Bhandari, BJP national spokesperson, has been appointed as the national media co-convenor of the party.

The reshuffle marks a significant realignment of the party’s organisational structure under Nitin Nabin’s leadership, bringing together experienced leaders and newer faces across various responsibilities.

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PM Modi and Nitin Nabin Congratulate New Team Members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the new appointees of the BJP.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also exuded confidence that the new team members will take forward the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Team. With a blend of experience and energy, this team will give new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. I am confident that every member, with the spirit of a dedicated karyakarta, will further strengthen the organisation to take forward the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the commitment to nation-building to new heights."

Key Names

BJP Appoints 6 Women Among 13 Vice Presidents:

--Vasundhara Raje Scindia (Rajasthan)

--D Purandeshwari (Andra Pradesh)

--Rekha Verma (Uttar Pradesh)

--Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi (Gujarat)

--Bharti Pravin Pawar (Maharashtra)

--Madhuchandra Kar (West Bengal)

Meet the New National Secretaries:

--BL Santhosh — Delhi

National General Secretary (Organisation)

--Shivprakash — Mumbai

National Joint General Secretary (Organisation)

--Saudan Singh — Chandigarh

National Joint General Secretary (Organisation)

--Vinod Tawde — Maharashtra

National General Secretary

--Sunil Bansal — Delhi

National General Secretary

--Biplab Kumar Deb — Tripura

National General Secretary

--Smriti Irani — Uttar Pradesh

National General Secretary

--Satish Poonia — Rajasthan

National General Secretary

--Gajendra Patel — Madhya Pradesh

National General Secretary

--Harish Dwivedi — Uttar Pradesh

National General Secretary

--Sanjay Bhatia — Haryana

National General Secretary

BJP's New Frontline Leaders:

--Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha

Hemang Joshi (Gujarat)

--Mahila Morcha

Roop Kumari Choudhary (Chhattisgarh)

--OBC Morcha

Amarpal Maurya (Uttar Pradesh)

--Kisan Morcha

Bansilal Gurjar (Madhya Pradesh)

--SC Morcha

Shivesh Kumar Ram (Bihar)

--ST Morcha

Mannalal Rawat (Rajasthan)

--Minority Morcha

Kunwar Basit Ali (Uttar Pradesh)

The restructuring seeks to blend the experience of established figures with a notable increase in young and women leaders. Party sources describe the move as a strategic effort to strengthen the organisation’s foundation ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Speculation about the reset intensified during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah held several high-level internal discussions within the Parliament complex even as Opposition protests repeatedly disrupted proceedings. Although talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle had surfaced after the recent Rajya Sabha elections, sources indicated the decision was postponed amid nationwide NEET-related protests and is now being coordinated with the party’s organisational changes.

The overhaul also comes in the wake of an electoral setback. The BJP suffered a defeat in the Bankipur assembly bypoll, a constituency long regarded as an urban stronghold that the party had held for more than three decades. The seat had been vacated by Nitin Nabin himself. The loss prompted a detailed internal review focused on the sharp decline in the party’s urban vote share.