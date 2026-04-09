BJP Blames TMC for 'Murder' of Party Worker Ahead of PM Modi’s West Bengal Visit

The deceased, identified as Mahadev Biswas, was a resident of Banskhana Jalpai village which comes under Bhabanipur Police Station in Purba Medinipur district.

According to his family, Biswas had been missing since Tuesday afternoon. The search ended grimly on Wednesday evening when local residents spotted his body washed up on the riverbank.

Bhabanipur Police arrived on the scene shortly after being alerted, recovering the body and transporting it to the Haldia Sub-divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhabanipur Police Station further informed that no formal complaint has been filed by the family of deceased claiming the incident to a murder, however, a case of unnatural death has been registered and remains under investigation.

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Political row over Mahadev Biswas’s death in East Midnapore

The incident, as expected, has triggered a massive political row in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

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The local wing of BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the murder as the deceased was heavily engaged in preparing for the rally that is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 9th, 2026). Declaring the death suspicious, BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

The allegations, however, have been strongly denied by TMC. The TMC candidate of the Mahishadal Assembly constituency, Tilak Kumar Chakraborty, stated that while the incident is tragic and should lead to justice, he refused that TMC had any part to play in it and blamed BJP for trying to politicize the death.