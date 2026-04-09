'Pinned, Strangled': Delhi Man Kills Lover for Refusing Physical Ties With His Uncle; Body Found Stuffed in Bed Box

New Delhi: A shocking incident was reported from the national capital where a 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 22-year-old boyfriend inside a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

Further probe into the incident revealed that the now-deceased woman's body was found stuffed inside storage compartment of a bed, as per the cops.

How incident came to light?

The shocking incident came to light on Tuesday evening when the cops received a call around 7 pm regarding a woman’s body which had been discovered inside a room in a building at Patthar Market.

Acting on the information, the police launched an investigation that led to the arrest of the three Mangolpuri residents including the primary suspect, identified as the woman’s alleged lover, along with his 50-year-old uncle and the uncle’s 52-year-old friend.

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Narrating further, the cops stated that the woman, a domestic worker who lived in Mangolpuri, leaves behind a husband and three children and the suspect reportedly operates a nearby chicken shop.

Chilling details emerge

The incident took place at approximately 4:30 pm on Tuesday when the woman visited the PG to meet the suspect. Further reports suggest that they remained in a room together for about an hour, while two other men were also on the premises.

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During questioning, the PG owner informed the police that the 22-year-old suspect had requested to use the room for a few hours to meet a woman. To his horror, he returned later that evening, he found the room was unlocked and the man was gone. His ordeal intensified when he discovered a leg protruding from the bed's storage compartment.

Upon opening the compartment, he discovered the woman's body and immediately alerted the authorities.

“The body bore strangulation marks and injuries on the forehead. It was sent for a post-mortem examination,” said joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal, as per media reports.

Pinned, strangled

Senior police officials reported that the suspect confessed to the murder during interrogation, claiming that he acted in a fit of rage. The violence reportedly erupted after the woman refused to engage in physical relations with the suspect’s uncle and his friend.

Following the refusal, investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly pinned the woman to the floor and smothered her with a blanket before strangling her.

According to police, the victim sustained forehead injuries during the struggle. The primary suspect then hid the body inside a bed box at his friend's PG, while his uncle and another man stood guard outside and the pair subsequently assisted the 22-year-old in escaping.