BJP Chalks Out Major Strategy For WB Elections; Focus On Booth-Level Strengthening And Curbing Fake Voting

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has prepared a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, focusing on strengthening its organisation at the booth level while also working to curb fake voting and remove the fear of electoral violence from the minds of voters and party workers.

According to sources, the party believes that the atmosphere of violence during elections in West Bengal has often discouraged voters from coming out to vote. In view of this, the BJP is emphasising the need for strong security arrangements to ensure that voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear.

To strengthen the security apparatus, 480 battalions of central forces have been deployed since March 1. Sources say that additional security forces may also be deployed if required. During the Lok Sabha elections as well, central forces were kept deployed for several months after the polls to prevent post-poll violence.

Apart from security arrangements, the BJP has also suggested measures to the Election Commission to prevent fake and bogus voting. According to sources, the party has recommended that facial scanning of voters should be carried out at all polling booths, or at least photographs of all voters should be taken. The party believes that such measures would help curb fraudulent voting and make the electoral process more transparent.

Meanwhile, the Election Commissioner is likely to visit West Bengal next week to review the preparations for the upcoming elections. During the visit, the commissioner is expected to assess security arrangements and other measures aimed at ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections in the state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited West Bengal to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra from the Hingalganj Assembly constituency. The visit included a public meeting and a roadshow, drawing a large gathering of supporters.

